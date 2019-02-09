Off-duty MPD captain arrested, placed on paid administrative leave

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An off-duty Montgomery Police Department captain has been placed on paid administrative leave after being arrested and charged with assault.
According to MPD Capt. Regina Duckett, Capt. Wayne Gaskin was off duty over night when he was involved in an altercation Saturday morning at a business in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue.
According to Duckett, an employee of the business called police around 2:30 a.m. and reported that he suffered minor injuries after being struck in the face during an altercation. According to Duckett, the employee told police the suspect left the scene prior to police arrival.
The suspect was later apprehended after a traffic stop when his vehicle fit the suspect’s vehicle description.
The suspect, identified as Gaskin, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault. He was transported to Montgomery City Jail.
Duckett said the Office of City Investigations is investigating.
