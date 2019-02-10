British man stops in Birmingham on his walk around the world for charities

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - One man is on a mission to walk across the world in an effort to raise money for multiple charities.
His name is Tom Fremantle.
He started his walk across America back in September in San Diego.
Since then, he’s walked around 2,000 miles.
He plans to get to Savannah, Georgia, by mid-March, then he’ll return to England when his visa expires and will come back to the U.S. for another three months to continue walking to New York.
“I get various, different reactions when people ask me why I’m doing it. Some people, obviously, think I’m completely crazy, which is fair enough. It is quite an out-there thing to do. But, a lot of people find it inspiring, I hope,” he said.
Fremantle wants his walk around the world to raise awareness for three charities: the Alzheimer’s Society, The Puzzle Centre, and Medical Detection Dogs.
You can learn more about his journey, and donate to those charities by clicking here.
