Donations being accepted following fire at Lifepoint Church

BOAZ, AL (WAFF) - Community members in Boaz are stepping in to help those affected by a fire at Lifepoint Church in Albertville on Thursday.
The church often serves as a shelter to homeless in the area.
The Boaz Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting a variety of supplies to help them out following that fire, which damaged a classroom in the building. The following items are being accepted:
- Copy paper
- Toilet paper
- Paper Towels
- Tissues
- Germ-X and hand soap
- First aide kits
- Snacks
- Lysol
- Paper plates, forks, and spoons
The chamber’s office is located on Bartlett Street there in Boaz.
