Donations being accepted following fire at Lifepoint Church

A large fire erupted at Lifepoint Church in Albertville on Feb. 7, 2019.
By Mason McGalliard | February 10, 2019 at 12:25 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 12:25 PM

BOAZ, AL (WAFF) - Community members in Boaz are stepping in to help those affected by a fire at Lifepoint Church in Albertville on Thursday.

The church often serves as a shelter to homeless in the area.

The Boaz Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting a variety of supplies to help them out following that fire, which damaged a classroom in the building. The following items are being accepted:

  • Copy paper
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper Towels
  • Tissues
  • Germ-X and hand soap
  • First aide kits
  • Snacks
  • Lysol
  • Paper plates, forks, and spoons

The chamber’s office is located on Bartlett Street there in Boaz.

