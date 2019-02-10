Community comes together for Hartselle non-profit after storage unit burglarized

PRICEVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Dozens of people came together Saturday morning to help a Morgan County non-profit after thousands of dollars in materials were stolen from their storage unit last week. Hundreds of materials were donated that supported the build of 40 beds for children in need.
Thieves stole more than $2,800 of supplies from Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The Hartselle organization builds beds for kids without. Mattresses, homemade quilts and sheets to tools like sanders and drill presses were all taken.
We told you about their story earlier in the week. Since then, hundreds of people donated the materials necessary to complete Saturday’s build.
“Kids don’t deserve to sleep on the floor. They deserve to sleep in beds just like all of us," one 7-year-old volunteer said. “I bet they’re going to be really excited. They’re going to be joyful. They’re going to be speechless.”
“You give and then you pay it forward, and that’s what these people...our community has done," said local chapter founder John Jackson.
While the chapter has already donated over 100 beds, more than 100 more kids are on the waiting list. If you need a bed, visit their website.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.