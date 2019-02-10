Community comes together for Hartselle non-profit after storage unit burglarized

I did not intend on working today 🤦🏽‍♂️ BUUUT when you stumble across an amazing story worth sharing you do what has to be done! Thank you to #SleepInHeavenlyPeace of Hartselle for having @SheliaOConnor and I this morning. You guys mean the world to us! 💛 pic.twitter.com/GhyedtN6pd