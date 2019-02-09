Review board clears Huntsville police officers in gunfire exchange during Parkway pursuit

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department convened an incident review board on Feb. 8 regarding the pursuit and capture of Devron Lashawn Booker on Jan. 16. The board has cleared the officer who fired a weapon during the arrest.
The board reviewed all body camera video, dash-cam video and testimonial evidence in this matter and determined all officers acted within departmental policy, according to police.
On Jan. 16, Booker was in a vehicle that was suspected as being taken in an armed robbery several days before. When an officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, Booker fled. Police confirm Booker exchanged gunfire with HPD officers during the pursuit along Memorial Parkway. Neither Booker nor officers were injured.
Booker is is charged with three counts of attempted murder against a law enforcement officer as well as a robbery charge for the armed carjacking.
