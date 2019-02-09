‘I’m innocent’: Limestone County capital murder suspect addresses media after court appearance

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - On Friday, a Limestone County murder suspect appeared in court. And on the way out of the courtroom he spoke directly to WAFF 48’s camera, saying he is innocent.
“I'm innocent of murder, I'm innocent of capital murder, for the shooting and killing of Darius. If fact, his dad's name was sledge. He's a friend of mine and I wouldn't hurt a friend of mine. So I just want to put that on the record,” Antonio Jacobs said.
Jacobs and another man, Dewayne Sloan, are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Darrius Allen. Investigators say Jacobs was involved with Allen's wife and that led to the shooting.
Jacobs was in court for his arraignment but it was postponed because he has new attorneys. A new date for this arraignment hasn't been set yet.
As for Sloan, his arraignment is scheduled for next Thursday.
While being held in the Limestone County Jail, Sloan has been indicted on two counts of promoting prison contraband. According to the indictment, Sloan was found with a homemade prison shank and a tattoo needle.
