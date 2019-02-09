Deputies: 2 men barge into a Hazel Green home, shoot a man

HAZEL GREEN, AL (WAFF) - A man recovers in the ICU at Huntsville Hospital after being shot Tuesday in Hazel Green. Madison County sheriff’s deputies tell WAFF 48 News that two men barged into his home and shot him.
It happened around 8:30 p.m.
The victim told deputies two men knocked on his door, pushed their way in and demanded everything inside prior to shooting him in the abdominal region.
The intruders left wearing camouflage in an unknown director, and the victim indicated he did not know them.
Later through a ring alarm system the victims girlfriend identified one of the suspects as a 35-year-old man. A warrant for his arrest was served Wednesday on Bridge Crest Drive but the suspect was not at the home.
The search continues for the known suspect and investigators continue to work to ID the second suspect. They are not releasing names at this time.
