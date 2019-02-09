Cool and quiet today, rain to begin the new week

Coats are required to start the day, and you will probably have it close by for the rest of the day. Temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning, and wind chill values are in the teens for most...brrr! There are a few flurries falling, but that will likely end around sunrise. Highs will peak near 50 degrees with partly cloudy skies this afternoon.
Tomorrow morning will not be as cold, but a coat is still suggested for churchgoers. Upper 30s will start the day and low 50s will be the peak temperature. A few showers are possible tomorrow, but greater rain chances come on Monday and Tuesday. With the higher chance for rain also comes warmer temperatures. Temperatures will rise into the lower 60s Monday and Tuesday. After a cold front passes through Tuesday, Wednesday will be left cooler but also sunnier due to the drier air.
Valentine’s Day will be seasonable and dry during the daylight hours, but rain will move back in Thursday night and a few showers could possibly linger into Friday morning.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.