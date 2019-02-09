Cool and quiet today, rain to begin the new week

Tomorrow morning will not be as cold, but a coat is still suggested for churchgoers. Upper 30s will start the day and low 50s will be the peak temperature. A few showers are possible tomorrow, but greater rain chances come on Monday and Tuesday. With the higher chance for rain also comes warmer temperatures. Temperatures will rise into the lower 60s Monday and Tuesday. After a cold front passes through Tuesday, Wednesday will be left cooler but also sunnier due to the drier air.