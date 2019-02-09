Burned Albertville church aided homeless, recovering addicts

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The sunlight Friday morning brought a grim reality of Thursday night’s fire at Lifepoint Church.
The flames spared the sanctuary, but an adjoining classroom building next door is a total loss. Investigators are now trying to figure out what started the fire.
The building that handles their firth through fourth-grade children’s ministry burned to the ground.
Meanwhile, parishioners say they’re more worried about others.
“They were concerned about the homeless. A lot of their stuff got burnt up,” said church member Randy Stracener.
Lifepoint hosts a homeless program called A Room at the Inn during the day and around 18 people had already left for other churches to spend the night. Efforts are underway to help them.
“Set up drop off sites for people who would like to donate to our neighbors that are homeless and I encourage that,” said the Rev. Matt Brooks.
The building was also used for about 250 recovering addicts every Sunday as part of Celebrate Recovery.
“They’re trying to figure out how they move forward. They’re trying to find facilities right now. We’ve got them some temporary facilities. I think Solitude Baptist church right now is taking care of them,” said Brooks.
Brooks says it’s now all about rebuilding and rebuild they will.
“We’re going to come through this and we’ll be better for it. We serve a good God. He’s got a plan," said Stracener.
Brooks says the church will be having services services in the Fine Arts Center in Albertville at 10 a.m.
He anticipates it will be months before the church is able to come back to its main campus.
