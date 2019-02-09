Albertville SRO resigns over allegations of misappropriating nonprofit funds

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - An Albertville school resource officer is out of a job and being investigated for misappropriating money.
Albertville police say the allegations involving the school resource officer have nothing to do with the school or his duties as a law enforcement officer.
Mark Clifton was removed as school resource officer at Albertville High School after allegations surfaced concerning a nonprofit youth fishing team he was setting up.
Chief Jamie Smith would not go into specifics other than to say the investigation surrounds misappropriation of funds.
Smith says the department was alerted about two weeks ago.
“Because he is, or was, an employee of the police department, we feel like police officers need to be held to a higher standard. The allegation was there so we took administrative action when we first heard about it. Since then, he has resigned from the police department,” said Smith.
The case has now been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation for investigation.
