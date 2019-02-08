Where is Daniel Rickett? Birmingham teen missing for a year

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Friday, February 8th marks one year since Carver High School Student, Daniel Rickett disappeared.
It’s a pain his mother, Jennifer Rickett, wished she didn’t have to bear. "I cannot sleep, eat. It’s affecting my husband and my baby girl more than anything,” said Rickett as she wiped away tears.
She’s hurt that her son,17-year-old Daniel Rickett, is not with her. " It’s just devastating to my whole family,” she continued.
Rickett said more should and could be done to help bring her son home. " I don’t feel like the city is doing enough to help my child. No Amber alert has been placed on my baby. No protocol has been taken the right way for my child,” she continued.
Rickett was last seen by his mother at their Fountain Heights home on February 8th. He had eye surgery the day before. When she woke up the next morning, he wasn't home. "I woke up that morning, my cell phone and his cell phone was on my baby’s bed and my back door was unlocked,” she recalled.
There have been two community searches and countless leads, but nothing turned up. Police initially reported, they believed the teen was in danger of physical harm. There is a $3,000 reward for information on Rickett’s whereabouts. What she wants so desperately is her son.
"Please if there is someone that has done something to him come forward to say something. Even those who know about it, and don’t want to say anything just help give closure to my family,” said Rickett.
Birmingham Police said they haven’t given up on this case and it is still a priority. If you have any information, contact the Birmingham Police Department. Meanwhile the family is holding a candle light vigil at the Fountain Heights Park Friday at 5pm to mark the one year anniversary of Rickett’s disappearance.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.