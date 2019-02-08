Viral Facebook post had Colbert Heights High School parents concerned

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Superintendent Gail Satchel says parents wanted to believe the unconfirmed statements on Facebook over their word that the situation was under control.
“It really hinders the process of trying to get everything solved when you’re also battling lies that have been told," said Satchel.
Satchel is talking about the Wednesday lockdown. Someone falsely posted on social media there were multiple threats at the school and that students would be forced to hide in bathrooms.
Satchel says that information is not true.
“It caused even more chaos and people who did not know the situation chimed in not realizing that it was just not the truth," said Satchel.
Satchel says she was bombarded with parents demanding to pick-up their kids because of false information.
“It’s very difficult to have 500 kids checking out while we are trying to find the culprit who did this," said Satchel.
She says when there is a lockdown it is important that parents stay calm and cooperate with administrators and law enforcement.
Satchel says right now the school district is working to make sure all parents contact information is their call out system. This will help ensure you get notified immediately if there is a threat.
