Rainsville resident upset city tells him to get rid of his chickens but councilman gets to keep his

RAINSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Feathers are flying in Rainsville over chickens.
One man feels he’s being treated unfairly, reportedly being asked to get rid of his chickens while others can keep theirs.
A Rainsville city councilman can keep his and its causing quite a stink in the hen house.
The mayor says chickens are not allowed in residential areas in the city unless they have a special exception from the planning board but one planning board officials I spoke with says he doesn't recall any approval of such nature in the last fourteen years."
“I feel like I’m getting treated unfair,” said Rainsville resident Verlon Wright.
Wright moved to a new subdivision in Rainsville just over a year ago but city officials came knocking on his door recently when he decided he’d have a few chickens for eggs.
“The Rainsville revenue just pulled up and said I couldn’t have chickens,” said Wright.
But looking around town Wright saw chickens on George Wallace drive and other places around town. He also wonders why those city officials don't seem to notice the chickens next to a residence right behind city hall.
“You can see them from the highway. I just feel, i mean, just want to be treated equal,” said Wright.
City councilman Marshall Stiefel questions if the ordinance is being enforced equally. He says Councilman Bejan Teheri has chickens and even brings eggs to city council meetings. We reached out to Councilman Teheri but our calls were not returned.
Mayor Roger Lingerfelt say the zoning in the city is outdated and hasn’t been changed since the 1980′s. He says they usually don’t act unless they get a complaint.
As for Wright, he says he’s fighting to the end for his chickens else Rainsville will have one less resident.
“The sign is out front. Remaxx, yes. If the chickens got to go I will move,” said Wright.
Lingerfelt says the city is in the process of revamping their zoning laws and he hopes that will be done by the end of the year.
Wright says he’s been given thirty days to have his chickens removed and hopes to address the city council before that time is up.
