Much colder this morning with breezy winds

Even colder morning temperatures are expected to start the day on Saturday. Air temperatures will be into the mid to upper 20s as you wake up Saturday morning, but when you still factor in that breezy northwest wind it will be closer to the low to mid-teens with a windchill. The weekend looks to stay dry for the most part. Clouds will increase both days as temperature stayed just about normal if not slightly below that into the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain chances increase during the late afternoon on Sunday but there’s a much better chance for rain as we start early next week.