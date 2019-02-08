Much colder this morning with breezy winds

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Friday! Grab that winter coat as well as those gloves because it is MUCH colder out there this morning!
As we have been telling you about the last couple of days, the cold front that came through late Thursday has dropped temperatures drastically!
We have seen a 40 to 45-degree temperature swing since yesterday afternoon. Not only are temperatures colder, but when factoring in a breezy northwest wind that wind chill is into the 20s!
Overall, it will be a very chilly day despite sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will be into the upper 30s and low 40s with strong gusts of wind at 10-20 mph keeping the wind chill into the low 30s.
Even colder morning temperatures are expected to start the day on Saturday. Air temperatures will be into the mid to upper 20s as you wake up Saturday morning, but when you still factor in that breezy northwest wind it will be closer to the low to mid-teens with a windchill.
The weekend looks to stay dry for the most part. Clouds will increase both days as temperature stayed just about normal if not slightly below that into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Rain chances increase during the late afternoon on Sunday but there’s a much better chance for rain as we start early next week.
