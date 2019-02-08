$600M invested into roadway projects in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - City of Huntsville leaders are working to make your drive through the Rocket City a little smoother and less bumpy. Thursday, they announced a massive multimillion dollar project that will improve city-wide infrastructure over 160 lane miles of new roadway.
Engineering is tracking approximately 50 new roadway projects in carious stages of design or construction totaling $600 million.
“As we grow as a community, we have to continue to grow our infrastructure so that we can maintain some of the great things that have made us a great city,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.
Major projects under the city’s “Restore our Roads” projects are already underway. The Cecil Ashburn Drive expansion began last month and work on Research Park Boulevard is set to begin next month.
Another major part of their work is repaving local streets. Just over 50 streets will get some much needed attention throughout the year.
“Some of them really do need some repairs. No question about it," said Huntsville resident Hobert Peake. “I don’t recall the last time they have paved Bluefield. I would love to have a new one.”
This project is bringing together city engineers to carefully design roadways that will support a 10-15 year lifespan. The city’s public works department also has a seat at the table. Director Chris McNeese says they are standing by to do spot work as issues pop up amid weather delays.
“When we don’t have ideal conditions it does present challenges -- the rain, the cold weather," explained Battle.
Repaving and street repair is estimated to be completed by the end of 2019. Check this list to see if your street made the cut.
“Will you see some congestion? Yes, you will see some congestion because construction has some congestion tied to it. But the end result is that we’re able to have great quality community and have growth and prosperity coming in," said Battle.
For updates on additional roadwork projects within the City including road closures, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/RoadworkUpdates.
