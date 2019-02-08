High School in Huntsville collecting donations for burglarized non-profit

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - St. John Paul II Catholic High School is holding a donation drive to help a non-profit that was burglarized in Hartselle.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace makes and donates beds for children in need across North Alabama. The group’s storage unit was robbed of $2,800 worth of supplies over the weekend.
St. John Paul II students had already been planning a donation drive for Sleep in Heavenly Peace when news of the burglary broke. Students are now kicking into high gear to help out.
“We are blessed with what we have, I think that we don’t realize the need that others have,” said senior student Catherine Page, “we can’t even comprehend that because we’re in such pleasure so I think it’s really important that we address the needs of others in the communities and that we don’t forget that there are others who don’t have the basic accomodations that we have.”
The donation drive at St. John Paul II goes through February 15th.
