Governor Ivey appoints member to Marshall County Commission

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Rick Watson has been appointed to the open Marshall County District 2 Commission position.
The seat has been open since the passing of R.E. Martin in November of 2018.
Watson was named following a week of candidate interviews with the Governor’s office. The Marshall County Commission is divided into four districts. James Hutcheson, the fifth member, serves as the Commission Chairman.
Mr. Watson is a lifelong resident of Marshall County District 2 who worked for the U.S. Army on Redstone Arsenal in the missile defense sector for 35 years. He retired on December 31, 2018, in order to run for County Commission in 2020.
“I made the decision to run for County Commissioner during the 2020 election because of my deep love for this area of our beautiful State and my desire to serve the people of Marshall County,” said Watson.
Mr. Watson is actively involved in a number of organizations within our community such as the Marshall County Republican Club and the Marshall County Cattlemen’s Association. He is also a proud graduate of the Kate Duncan Smith DAR School in Grant and is very involved with the Alumni Association which raises money for college scholarships for graduates.
“I want to thank Governor Ivey and the local legislative delegation for their belief in me, and I’m just anxious to get to work for the people of District 2,” said Watson.
Mr. Watson has been married for 45 years to his wife, Donna, and they have two children and two grandchildren, all of whom reside in Grant.
