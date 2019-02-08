Fort Payne man charged with child porn

FORT PAYNE, AL (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Fort Payne man on child pornography charges.
The sheriff’s office reports that the investigation started when the Alabama Bureau of Investigations received information that 27-year-old Taylor Browder possibly had explicit images of minors. On Thursday afternoon, DeKalb County sheriff’s investigators and the Alabama Bureau of Investigations executed a search warrant on Browder Road in Fort Payne.
The images were located at the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.
Browder was arrested on four counts of possession of child pornography. He remains in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.
“People who possess these images have no place in our communities. All too often, those who have things like this will eventually act on their fantasies," DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said in a news release. “Protecting our children is our highest priority. I want to thank our investigators and the Alabama Bureau of Investigations for acting swiftly in this matter."
