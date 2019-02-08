Cold today, changes next week

A southerly flow will bring in warmer air into the region once again to start off the new work week. Temperatures will rise near 60 degrees Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday will feature a cold front that will deliver cold air behind it and showers along the frontal boundary. Showers are possible Monday, but coverage elevates Tuesday. After the front, the Tennessee Valley will be left with calm, sunny, and cooler weather. Valentines Day will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 50s.