Cold today, changes next week

The cold front turned short-sleeved weather into coat weather in a matter of hours overnight, and temperatures will struggle to warm this afternoon. There has been a 30+ degree temperature drop since yesterday. Afternoon highs will peak in the lower 40s. Clouds are hanging out in the sky, but a few peaks of sunshine will show today.
The cold weather will spread into this weekend. Saturday morning will begin below freezing with temperatures in the upper 20. Highs will rise into the upper 40s. Sunday morning will be a bit warmer, but still on the cold side, and start the day in the upper 30s. Sunday afternoon will have peak temperatures in the upper 40s.
A southerly flow will bring in warmer air into the region once again to start off the new work week. Temperatures will rise near 60 degrees Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday will feature a cold front that will deliver cold air behind it and showers along the frontal boundary. Showers are possible Monday, but coverage elevates Tuesday. After the front, the Tennessee Valley will be left with calm, sunny, and cooler weather. Valentines Day will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 50s.
