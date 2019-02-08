Colbert County leaders replacing Cherokee Rescue Squad with Keller ambulance service

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - There aren’t enough people on the Volunteer Chereokee Rescue Squad to help the citizens who need them. Colbert County EMA director Mike Melton says Keller Ambulance is picking up the slack when the rescue squad can’t get to an emergency call.
“It started to become problematic the last couple of years, said," Melton.
“A lot of time with my cancer I get weak and pass out. If we call an ambulance it will take 20 minutes to get here and 20 minutes to get me to the hospital and that’s very concerning," said Cherokee resident Laura Pleasants.
Pleasants lives down the street from Cherokee Rescue Squad. She says this decision to replace the rescue squad is unfair and residents should still have excess to an emergency response service that is in town.
“They just went right ahead and bulldozed their way through and made this decision without consulting any people in this town full of older people," said Pleasants.
County leaders say they hope to have a Keller Ambulance Service Station in Cherokee within the next two months.
