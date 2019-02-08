Clorox donates wipes to Madison Co. middle school

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Monrovia Middle School received a box of Clorox wipes from the company after putting out a request on twitter earlier this week.
School leaders requested Clorox wipe donations Tuesday to help sanitize “high touch” environments like the school library.
The box of wipes included a note from Clorox employees, “We saw your tweet and wanted to send some Clorox goodie to keep your school healthy.”
The sanitization effort is underway to keep kids from getting sick as flu spreads among North Alabama school systems.
Madison County School leaders report that they’ve managed to avoid the worst of the flu.
