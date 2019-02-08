Large fire partially destroys Albertville church

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A large fire broke out at Lifepoint Church in Albertville Thursday night.
Albertville police say it started around 8:30 p.m. It happened at one of the buildings adjacent to the sanctuary. The building contained classrooms.
Police said the roof feel in and the building is a total loss.
Crews are trying to prevent the fire from spreading to the sanctuary.
