Athens man arrested after police seize over $350K worth of marijuana plants

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - An Athens man is facing several drug charges after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and narcotics investigators seized about $350,000 worth of marijuana plants and other drugs on Thursday.
Investigators say 61-year-old David Brian Todd of Athens is charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (meth), possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit conducted the search warrant at Todd’s residence in the 12000 block of Bent Pine Pocket near the Tennessee River.
Investigators say they located an indoor marijuana growing operation consisting of 70 high-grade marijuana plants, and they also seized over ½ ounce of methamphetamine, oxycontin and other prescription drugs.
Todd is being held in the Limestone County Jail, but his bond has not been set on the drug trafficking charge, however the bond on the remaining charges totals $13,500.
Investigators say this seizure marks one of the largest drug seizures in Limestone County investigators have made in recent years.
