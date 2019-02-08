Alabama executes Dominique Ray for 1995 killing of teen

Alabama executes Dominique Ray for 1995 killing of teen
Dominique Ray was executed Thursday night for the 1995 murder of 15-year-old Tiffany Harville.
By WSFA Staff | February 7, 2019 at 11:08 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 11:48 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA/AP) - Dominique Ray was executed Thursday night for the 1995 murder of 15-year-old Tiffany Harville.

Ray, 42, was pronounced dead at 10:12 p.m. at the state prison in Atmore.

Thursday evening the United States Supreme Court cleared the way for the execution.

Ray, who was Muslim, asked that his imam replace a Christian prison chaplain who stays in the execution chamber during a lethal injection.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the execution to weigh whether Alabama's procedures favor Christian inmates.

Alabama said it only allows prison employees in the chamber for security reasons. The state said Ray’s imam could visit him beforehand and witness the execution from an adjoining room.

Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall released statements Thursday:

“It is my duty as the Governor of Alabama to uphold the laws of our state. A role I hold with much reverence is ensuring that justice is done, by both the victims and the convicted. Due to the nature of his crime, the decision of a jury to condemn him to death and because our legal system has worked as designed, Mr. Ray’s sentence was carried out.
AL Gov. Kay Ivey
“For 20 years, Domineque Ray has successfully eluded execution for the barbaric murder of a 15-year-old Selma girl. In 1995, Ray brutally deprived young Tiffany Harville of her life, repeatedly stabbing and raping her before leaving her body in a cotton field.  A jury gave him a death sentence for this heinous crime.  A year before, Ray had also taken the lives of two teenage brothers, Reinhard and Earnest Mabins.  Tonight, Ray’s long-delayed appointment with justice is finally met.”
AL Attorney General Steve Marshall

Harville disappeared from her Selma home in 1995. Her body was found in a field a month later.

According to the Associated Press, Ray’s legal team said his first name was Domineque. The Alabama Department of Corrections used a different spelling, citing court records.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.