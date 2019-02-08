Alabama executes Dominique Ray for 1995 killing of teen

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA/AP) - Dominique Ray was executed Thursday night for the 1995 murder of 15-year-old Tiffany Harville.
Ray, 42, was pronounced dead at 10:12 p.m. at the state prison in Atmore.
Thursday evening the United States Supreme Court cleared the way for the execution.
Ray, who was Muslim, asked that his imam replace a Christian prison chaplain who stays in the execution chamber during a lethal injection.
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the execution to weigh whether Alabama's procedures favor Christian inmates.
Alabama said it only allows prison employees in the chamber for security reasons. The state said Ray’s imam could visit him beforehand and witness the execution from an adjoining room.
Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall released statements Thursday:
Harville disappeared from her Selma home in 1995. Her body was found in a field a month later.
According to the Associated Press, Ray’s legal team said his first name was Domineque. The Alabama Department of Corrections used a different spelling, citing court records.
