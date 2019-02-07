Unseasonably warm today, big temperature drop on the way

Temperatures are unusually warm, to say the least, and are expected to break records this afternoon. Today’s high temperature is projected to be 75 degrees. The previous record was set in 1999, and that high was 73 degrees. Usually, temperatures should peak into the low to mid-50s around this time of year. A strong southerly flow is filtering warm air into the area. Winds are blowing in at 15-25 mph.
A cold front is currently draped to our northwest and will march through the Tennessee Valley tonight. A line of showers will move through ahead of the front and could make a soggy commute home from work for a lot of people. The rain will begin in the northwestern corner of the Valley around 4-5 PM and the rain will spread southeastward from there.
After the cold front passes, the temperatures will feel totally different tomorrow morning. There will be about a 40-degree temperature drop from this afternoon to tomorrow morning. The wind direction will shift from a southerly flow to a northerly flow, which will bring in a colder air mass into the area, thus bringing the big cool down. Highs will be in the low 40s tomorrow, so a jacket is recommended all day Friday.
