South Huntsville library $4.4M short on fundraising for new building

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The construction for South Huntsville’s new library building is on schedule, but the funding has a way to go.
Huntsville Library Foundation Public Relations Director Melanie Thorton said the foundation only has $6.6 million to build its $11 million new facility at the Sandra Moon Complex, which is scheduled to open in summer 2020.
Huntsville City and Madison County both donated $2 million a piece, leaving the library responsible for the last $7 million. As of Wednesday, it had only raised $2.6 million.
Thorton said the foundation is actively fundraising, but will be making a new push in the coming months.
Huntsville City Councilwoman Jennie Robinson has helped spear-head the effort on the Sandra Moon Complex in her district. She said the fundraising efforts have been years in the making.
“It was not a peak time to raise the money, but now people are seeing that dirt move. We have the plans that we are now showing people. We actually have a rendering, this is what it’s going to look like. It’s become real and that’s what people want to invest in,” she said.
Robinson said the construction of the building could come in phases, as the donations are received.
The construction bidding for the 39,000 square foot building will begin March 2019.
South Huntsville resident Linda Meigs said its construction can't come soon enough.
“One very important aspect of public libraries is their devotion and promotion of early literacy skills for children. That is so key because when you get students, children, interested in reading at a young age, it’s a powerful tool that will lead to life long success,” she said.
Thorton said anyone interested in donating should check out the Huntsville Library Foundation website for information on how to help.
She said North Huntsville’s library relocation is fully funded, and will be entering a larger facility at the Berachah Center in the next year.
