Report: Popeyes robber fails to open register, steals chicken instead, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A man who couldn’t get a cash register open at Popeyes decided to take off with some fried chicken instead, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
According to the report, New Orleans Police said the man entered the Popeyes in the 8700 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East just before noon Monday.
He attempted to steal money from the register, but the register wouldn’t budge, according to the report.
Police reports say he grabbed some fried chicken and fled the business.
The report says NOPD later located and arrested Phillip Lee, 27 in relation to the robbery.
He was arrested on allegations of simple robbery and simple battery, according to the report. His bond was set at $13,500.
