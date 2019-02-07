Record warmth today followed by evening storms

While we will be dry for much of the day today, a line of storms will move in after sunset which will bring in some rain, but also colder temperatures. The Shoals will see the storms first as they look to push in after 4/5pm. Gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph are a concern, but at this point we do not expect anything severe. The line of storms will then move into the Decatur/Athens area around 6pm and the Madison/Huntsville metro just after. For those on Sand Mountain, you can expect storms to be there after 8pm. Rainfall won’t be too significant for much of the area as we will stay less than ¼ to ½ of an inch. The heaviest rainfall will be to the north and west.