Record warmth today followed by evening storms

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Friday eve! We are experiencing another warmer than normal morning out there today with temperatures hovering into the mid-60s! Soak up the warmth because there are changes ahead!
Wind will stay breezy out there today, gusting from the south at 20 to 30 mph. Skies will stay gloomy for much of the day, but we could see a few peaks of sunshine through the clouds which will help us warm up even more.
Temperatures today look to climb into the low to mid 70s, which would break records for much of the area for today’s date. The record for Huntsville is 73°, set in 1999.
While we will be dry for much of the day today, a line of storms will move in after sunset which will bring in some rain, but also colder temperatures.
The Shoals will see the storms first as they look to push in after 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. Gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph are a concern, but at this point we do not expect anything severe.
The line of storms will then move into the Decatur/Athens area around 6 p.m. and the Madison/Huntsville metro just after. For those on Sand Mountain, you can expect storms to be there after 8 p.m.
Rainfall won’t be too significant for much of the area as we will stay less than ¼ to ½ of an inch. The heaviest rainfall will be to the north and west.
From there we will see some much colder air filter in for early Friday. Overall, we will likely see a 35 to 40-degree temperature drop from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.