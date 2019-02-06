Proposed bill would make phone ‘spoofing’ a felony in Alabama

“The intent of the bill, is to notify the individual who has been spoofing these caller IDs and simply stating to them, ‘You need to be honest and forward to the people you are calling,’” Lipscomb said. "Let them know who you are and where you’re from. That is to say, we don’t want you to purport to be our neighbor down the street, when in fact, you’re trying to sell me an extended warranty on a dishwasher.”