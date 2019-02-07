Priceville debates new recreation center

PRICEVILLE, AL (WAFF) - What do you want to have in a recreation center? That’s the question being asked this week in Priceville.
In 2017, the town borrowed $9,000,000 to build a new rec center.
After getting estimates that came in way over that budget, the city is looking to cut back on expectations while still giving people what they want.
The Decatur Daily was at a town meeting this week on the topic.
A Montgomery based architect showed off three designs with a basketball court, pool, and other features.
Priceville Councilman Joe Lubisco says even if the new rec center starts small, the city will pick a design that can easily be expanded.
Read more at the Decatur Daily.
