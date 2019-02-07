Official: Seniors ‘short-changed’ by provider of meals

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Frozen bread, late deliveries and missing meals.
Complaints against a company receiving taxpayer dollars to help feed the elderly have been piling up for months. That’s the top story from our partners at the Decatur Daily.
The Lawrence County Director of Aging says the meals have improved some, but the company is still disappointing them. Morgan County Commissioner Ray Long says the first month of the program especially was a disaster.
Complaints are being passed up to the Alabama State Department of Senior Services.
