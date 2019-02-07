New discussions on courthouse renovations in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - There may be a second life for the old Lawrence County courthouse.
Commissioners are talking about restoring the old building again. This is the top story this week from our news partners at the Moulton Advertiser.
One possible plan includes selling the commission annex and using the money to renovate the old courthouse and use it as a base for the commission and the industrial board office.
The commission is setting the goal of renovating without new revenue. The old courthouse has been abandoned since 2013.
Read more at the Moulton Advertiser.
