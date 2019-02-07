New AL School of Cyber Technology & Engineering taking applications for president

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Do you have what it takes to lead the new statewide magnet school coming to Huntsville- the first of its kind in the nation?
The Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering is searching for its first president, and interested candidates are urged to apply soon.
A firm is conducting a nationwide search, and the deadline to apply is February 18.
Interviews will be conducted late March / early April 2019, with a start date of May 1.
“The ideal candidate will have demonstrated ability to motivate and inspire students to act boldly, work collaboratively, and strive for excellence. He or she will be charged with gathering a team of academic leaders and technical experts to imagine, design, and create a unique residential learning environment for 7th to 12th-grade students from across the state that will serve as an example for Alabama and the nation,” The Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering Foundation (ASCE) said.
The Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering is being established in Huntsville and is the third state-level magnet school.
It is scheduled to open in the fall of 2020 in a temporary location, with completion of construction of a permanent location planned for the summer of 2022.
Planned enrollment is 300 students, with about half living on campus in dormitories.
