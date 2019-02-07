National Children’s Advocacy Center Looking For Local Superheroes

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Are you a superhero, just without the cap and tights? The National Children's Advocacy Center is scouring Madison County for it's top superheroes.
Nominations are now open for the National Children’s Advocacy Center’s Community Superheroes award. This award spotlights individuals going above and beyond to make a difference in our community.
Areas of service include education, military, community advocacy, and the medical field. Nominees must be 21 years or older, a resident of Madison County, or actively working (or actively worked, retirees are welcome) in their area of service for more than five years.
Selected Superheroes will be recognized at the Second Annual Superheroes Shindig on May 3, 2019. Nominations will be accepted until March 1, 2019.
Make your nominations at the National Children’s Advocacy Center by clicking here.
2018 Superheroes included former Congressman Bud Cramer, Eula Battle with Free to Teach, John Meares with Crestwood Medical Center, and Investigator Chad Smith. WAFF covered each community superhero in a series leading up to the annual Superheroes 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run, an important fundraiser for the center. This year’s race will take place on April 14, at 2 p.m.
The National Children’s Advocacy Center (NCAC), has a mission to model, promote, and deliver excellence in child abuse response and prevention through service, education, and leadership.
Since its creation in 1985, the NCAC has served as a model for the 1000+ Children’s Advocacy Centers (CACs) now operating in the United States and in more than 33 countries throughout the world. More than 138,000 child abuse professionals from all 50 states and 113 countries have been trained by the NCAC since it’s inception.
