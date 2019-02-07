Morgan County Schools hold school threat assessment training

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - In Morgan County, an all day threat assessment training took place with school officials from every district and every school.
Members of law enforcement were also involved to help improve school safety, cyber security, crisis response and mental health issues.
“There’s no glaring issues in Morgan County. We’re just trying to get some prevention in place, trying to identify problems before they happen,” Mike Cowart, Regional Threat Assessment Trainer.
The meeting was a part of Governor Kay Ivey’s Safe School Task Force.
