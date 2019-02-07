Madison city officials address ‘rumored threats’ on social media

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - In a rare move Wednesday, Madison City Schools officials and Madison Police Department leaders held a press conference to address what they called “rumored threats” on social media. In a half-hour address, Superintendent Robby Parker repeatedly emphasized “there has been no threat.”
The messages that made there way around led to the cancellation of a girls basketball game between Bob Jones and Columbia High School last week.
Parker told the media Madison schools worked closely with the Madison police department to get to the “root” of the situation.
The investigation uncovered that it started as an argument between two Bob Jones High School students that led to a swarm of rumors that kept intensifying, according to Capt. John Stringer with Madison police.
Late January, a shooting on Buttercup Lane left a 17-year-old Bob Jones student injured. Officials assured that incident was unrelated to the threats.
A text system that notifies school and city officials of threats was instrumental in this unfolding, and leaders praise its effectiveness despite there being no credibility in the threat.
“Student safety is paramount, and our SROs are there to lead the charge. We just want everybody to know that we hear it. We know there is rumor," said Parker. “I asked everybody to come out here today because I wanted everybody to know that we have addressed it all the way to its root.”
Parents are also praising the actions of school and city leaders. “Safety is the most important thing when it comes to schools. As a teacher and as a parent, my child’s safety is the most important thing. So I think being proactive instead of reactive is the way to go," said Darlene Standford, a parent and teacher of Madison City Schools.
Both Parker and Stringer stressed the how serious they take the actions of those who make threats against city schools.
“As the superintendent of education, I’m not putting up with it. If somebody does threaten one of our schools, I can assure you they will be removed immediately. If it’s an outside threat I’m more than confident that the Madison Police department will find somebody," said Parker.
“As far as threats to our schools, let me be crystal clear, whether its a student, parent or otherwise; visitor or somebody within the school system...if you come onto the property with the intent to commit a crime, if you’re armed and have criminal intentions or you have committed a crime - we will arrest you. We will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” expressed Stringer.
Parents can expect a beefed up presence of school resource officers at Madison schools.
