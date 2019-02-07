Limestone Co. Sheriff responds to discrimination lawsuit

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - We’re staying on top of a discrimination lawsuit against the Limestone County Sheriff.
This is a brand new court filing from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office attorney, denying most, of the accusations.
As we’ve been telling you, Sheriff Mike Blakely and Chief Deputy Fred Sloss are being sued by a female deputy.
She claims Sloss groped her and promised a promotion if she accepted his advances. She then says Sheriff Blakely demoted her when she complained about the incident.
In the new filing, the sheriff says the demotion was for losing a work phone and insubordination. The filing claims the sheriff wasn’t aware of the sexual assault allegations until after the demotion went through.
You can read more about this at The News Courier.
