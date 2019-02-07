Decatur woman punched in face, robbed after answering door

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was punched in the face and robbed after answering the door to her home on Wednesday according to police.
The robbery happened at a home on Locust Street and 19th Ave. SE.
Police say the victim heard a loud knocking at her front door and went to answer it. After opening the door and speaking to the suspect police say the victim was hit in the face and her purse was stolen.
Decatur Police say the suspect was a woman with brown hair in her 20s or 30s. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 256-341-4600.
Police do say they believe this is an isolated incident and that there’s no immediate danger to the public.
