2 arrested at AG’s office after ruling on AL mall shooting death

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Protesters traveled to Montgomery Wednesday to make their voices heard outside Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office. The protest resulted in two arrests for disorderly conduct, but no meeting with the AG.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the protesters were given two warnings to disperse, and two women ignored the warnings and were arrested.
The protest came the day after Marshall determined a Hoover police officer was justified in killing a man inside a the Riverchase Galleria Thanksgiving night. Family members of that man - E.J. Bradford, Jr. - were at the government complex where they sat in folding chairs while protesters demanded Marshall meet with them about his ruling.
In the ruling, Marshall stated: “After an extensive investigation and review, the Attorney General has determined that (the officer) did not commit a crime under Alabama law when he shot and killed E.J. Bradford and thus the Alabama Rules of Professional Conduct preclude presentation of this case to a grand jury.”
At one point Bradford’s father, E.J. Bradford, Sr., took to a bullhorn to proclaim that Marshall never reached out to the family and never wanted to talk with them. He added that his son “was assassinated,” and, referring to the attorney general as a “coward,” called on him to “as a man, meet me face-to-face.”
Hoover police initially said Bradford was the gunman who shot 18-year-old Brian Wilson and 12-year-old Molly Davis, but they later said Bradford "likely did not fire the rounds” that hit them.
Another man, Erron Brown, 20, was eventually arrested in Atlanta and extradited to Alabama where he was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Wilson. Authorities have not yet determined who shot Davis.
Other than the two arrests, the two-hour protest in front of the attorney general’s office was relatively peaceful. Still, Bradford’s father isn’t giving up on meeting the state’s chief law enforcement officer.
“You’re going to see me one way or another,” he said. “If I have to sit out in front of your office everyday, you’re going to hear it. You’re going to feel it. My pain is real. My son is gone. If something is taken from me, I’m going to fight back to get what you took from me.”
A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office said the chief deputy attorney general “met with the family and their attorney Tuesday morning to offer them another chance to see the video, to inform them of the Attorney General’s decision, and to let them know that the video and report would be released to the public [Tuesday].”
The spokesperson added that Marshall did not meet with the family or protesters and has no comment on the protest.
Back in Hoover, Mayor Frank Brocato also says the process isn’t over. He held a news conference Wednesday morning in regards to the AG’s report, He said he hopes to see the city move foward with its own investigation.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.