Warm and breezy overnight with isolated showers

(WAFF) - A few rain showers and even some thunder will be possible for the rest of this evening with increasing winds overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
Skies stay mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun and breezy winds Thursday. Record high temperatures will likely fall with highs in the middle 70s forecasted. A cold front will bring widespread rain and some storms through Thursday evening. Rainfall accumulation of ¼” to ½” will be possible.
Cold air will rush in behind the front into Friday morning with a few lingering showers, lows will be in the middle 30s. We will see temperatures go from about 75° Thursday afternoon to 35° by Friday morning… a 40 degree temperature swing! Rain will end early Friday morning with clearing skies and highs in the middle 40s.
More seasonal air returns for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s, scattered rain showers are likely on Sunday.
