Two proposed bills could ban holding phone while driving

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Two Alabama lawmakers proposed separate bills banning holding a phone while driving.
“Distracted driving kills. I lost my daughter Feb. 22 to a car crash," said Michelle Lunsford, who lost her daughter after she crashed into a semi.
Since then, Lunsford has advocated for people not to use their phones and drive.
“This phone. It cost me my daughter’s life," Lunsford said. “She was distracted by her phone.”
Currently, Alabama has a no texting and driving law, but it doesn’t stop people from touching their phones or using the GPS.
Rep. Allen Farley and Senator Jim McClendon proposed two separate bills would ban holding your phone while driving in a car.
Farley said it will keep people focused on the roads.
“When you look down traveling 70 or 75 mph, that you know in one second or two seconds that car can travel a football field, sometimes two or three football fields because of the speed you’re driving,” Farley said.
Between 2015 and 2017 there were more than 8,000 distracted driving crashes involving electronic devices in Alabama. After Georgia’s law went into effect during the summer of 2018, there were more than 6,000 citations for people holding their phone while driving.
“Set your GPS before you leave,” Lunsford said. “Don’t be programming your GPS as you’re driving.”
The Alabama Trucker’s Association Chairman Fenn Church said they support a hands free driving bill. Federal requirements have prevented truck drivers for nearly ten years from holding their phones while driving.
They believe it will help keep their drivers safe on the road as well.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.