2 storm shelters being built in Madison County.

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Tornado season is a couple months away but the Madison County Commission just announced plans to build two more storm shelters.
Both shelters will cost a total of $231,000 but the commissioners are using a federal grant from FEMA to pay for most of the project.
On Wednesday the commissioners gave the green light for construction to start.
One of the storm shelters will be built just feet away from the Meridianville Volunteer Fire Department. Commissioner Roger Jones says there's a big need because the homes around here are older without a safe place to go during a storm or tornado.
The shelter that will soon be built will have room for 187 people. The other shelter will be built near the Bobo Volunteer Fire Department and it will be smaller with room for 87 people. The commissioners say the extra shelters are only possible thanks to the grants.
"We couldn't afford it if we hadn't got this grant. It was going to cost too much money. District One will be providing about $33,500 on this. It will be about $150,000-160,000 building," said Commissioner Jones.
Both shelters will be built near volunteer fire departments because the staff will also be responsible for operating them during severe weather. \
We’ll let you know when construction begins.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.