Senior Madison couple in viral engagement photo appear on Steve Harvey show

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA (WAFF) - Lucinda and Murphy Wilson captured hearts across the nation when their engagement photo took off online in the summer of 2017.
Their audience grew even bigger Tuesday when they appeared on Steve Harvey’s talk show “Steve.”
The couple talked about finding love in their senior years. It’s a story that inspired Harvey’s audience, who turned their questions to the Alabama couple.
The questions ranged from engagement advice to blending children from separate families. The couple shared their wisdom, and the audience expressed theuir gratitude through applause.
Their engagement photos that started the popularity were shot by Gianna Snell Photography.
