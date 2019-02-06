Senior Madison couple in viral engagement photo appear on Steve Harvey show

Lucinda and Murphy Wilson appeared on "Steve" with host Steve Harvey on Feb. 5, 2019. Photo courtesy of "Steve."
By Jonathan Grass | February 5, 2019 at 9:16 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 9:16 PM

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA (WAFF) - Lucinda and Murphy Wilson captured hearts across the nation when their engagement photo took off online in the summer of 2017.

Their audience grew even bigger Tuesday when they appeared on Steve Harvey’s talk show “Steve.”

The Senior Couple You’ll Fall In Love With: Part 1

Lucinda and Murphy are a senior couple who fell in love late in life. Their story will make you fall in love with them. ❤️

Posted by Steve TV Show on Monday, February 4, 2019

The couple talked about finding love in their senior years. It’s a story that inspired Harvey’s audience, who turned their questions to the Alabama couple.

The Senior Couple You’ll Fall In Love With: Part 2

Our favorite couple Lucinda and Murphy know a lot about love, so they answered a few questions from our audience.

Posted by Steve TV Show on Monday, February 4, 2019

The questions ranged from engagement advice to blending children from separate families. The couple shared their wisdom, and the audience expressed theuir gratitude through applause.

Their engagement photos that started the popularity were shot by Gianna Snell Photography.

