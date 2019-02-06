Record warmth possible the next two days! Showers possible too

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Wednesday! No need for those warm clothes today as temperatures are well above normal! You might need the umbrella at times today, but don’t expect a washout.
Fog could be an issue again for some this morning, but I don’t anticipate it to be as widespread as Tuesday. Part of the reason for that is a stronger wind, which we will feel all day long.
Wind from the south today will be from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts possibly as high as 25 mph. Scattered showers are possible through the morning today and into the afternoon, but overall, we shouldn’t have a ton of moisture.
Temperatures will be well above normal today and possibly even record breaking! Some spots might climb into the low to mid-70s. Today’s record in Huntsville is 71°.
Thursday has a better chance at not only staying dry for much of the day, but also breaking a record set back in 1999. The record is 73°, but I expect some spots to climb into the mid to upper 70s.
Wind will be even strong Thursday as well, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph from the south.
While we have a chance at rain late in the day, the best chances will be after sunset and overnight into early Friday. However, that will bring in cooler temperatures for Friday and Saturday.
