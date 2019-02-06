Record warmth possible the next two days! Showers possible too

Fog could be an issue again for some this morning, but I don’t anticipate it to be as widespread as Tuesday. Part of the reason for that is a stronger wind, which we will feel all day long. Wind from the south today will be from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts possibly as high as 25 mph. Scattered showers are possible through the morning today and into the afternoon, but overall, we shouldn’t have a ton of moisture. Temperatures will be well above normal today and possibly even record breaking! Some spots might climb into the low to mid-70s. Today’s record in Huntsville is 71°.