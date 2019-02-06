Patient shoots self at Baptist Medical Center East

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A patient suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at Baptist Medical Center East Wednesday morning, according to the hospital.
Spokesperson Kadie Agnew said the patient was brought by ambulance to the hospital Wednesday morning, and the shooting happened after they arrived. Agnew said there was never a threat to other patients, employees or visitors and the hospital was not placed on lockdown, though an all clear was called overhead to ensure safety.
Agnew said the Montgomery Police Department is on scene for further investigation. She also said due to privacy laws the hospital cannot comment on the patient’s status.
