Overdose investigated as cause of Huntsville wreck

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Police say a two vehicle wreck on Governors Drive near Sivley Road may have been caused by a drug overdose.
Police say they received multiple calls about a vehicle driving dangerously on Governors and were already on the way when the wreck happened Wednesday morning.
When they arrived it appeared the driver of one of the vehicles was under the influence of drugs and may have been overdosing. That driver was taken to the hospital because of inebriation.
Police say they found drugs in the car and a second woman who was a passenger was arrested on a drug possession charge.
We don’t have a status on the driver of the second vehicle.
