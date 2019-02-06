Over 2 pounds of meth discovered during Montgomery traffic stop

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A “routine traffic stop” for Montgomery police officers resulted in two arrests and the discovery of over two pounds of methamphetamine.
Tina Smith, 45, and Wade Smith, 47, both of Fort Walton, FL, are each charged with one count of trafficking in illegal drugs.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Tina Smith and Wade Smith were taken into custody after they were found to be in possession of narcotics during the routine stop Wednesday.
The arrest affidavit indicates the traffic stop happened on Interstate 85 southbound near mile marker 11, which is near the Chantilly exit. The meth found inside the vehicle was in excess of 2.2 pounds.
Tina Smith and Wade Smith were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and each placed under a $1 million bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.